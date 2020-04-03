MySmarTrend
Amerco is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (UHAL, YRCW, R, ARCB, HTZ)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Amerco ranks highest with a sales per share of $181.35. Yrc Worldwide In is next with a sales per share of $150.70. Ryder System Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $142.18.

Arcbest Corp follows with a sales per share of $111.97, and Hertz Global Hol rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $107.83.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amerco on February 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $347.76. Since that call, shares of Amerco have fallen 3.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

