Amerco is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (UHAL, YRCW, R, ARCB, HTZ)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Amerco ranks highest with a sales per share of $181.35. Yrc Worldwide In is next with a sales per share of $150.70. Ryder System Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $142.18.
Arcbest Corp follows with a sales per share of $111.97, and Hertz Global Hol rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $107.83.
