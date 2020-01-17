Amer Woodmark Co is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (AMWD, JCI, APOG, ALLE, IIIN)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Amer Woodmark Co ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 2.5%. Following is Johnson Controls with a projected earnings growth of 7.8%. Apogee Enterpr ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 10.9%.

Allegion Plc follows with a projected earnings growth of 12.1%, and Insteel Inds rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 15.2%.

