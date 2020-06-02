Amer Woodmark Co is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (AMWD, BLDR, OC, JCI, ALLE)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Amer Woodmark Co ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.3. Builders Firstso is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0. Owens Corning ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5.

Johnson Controls follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9, and Allegion Plc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7.

