Amer Vanguard has the Highest Sales Growth in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (AVD, FMC, CF, MON, SMG)
Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest sales growth.
Amer Vanguard ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,375.6%. Fmc Corp is next with a sales growth of 1,338.0%. Cf Industries Ho ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,207.6%.
Monsanto Co follows with a sales growth of 842.8%, and Scotts Miracle rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 542.3%.
