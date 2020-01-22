Amer Supercondtr has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (AMSC, AYI, ENS, AME, ROK)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Amer Supercondtr ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 326.1%. Following is Acuity Brands with a EPS growth of 467.1%. Enersys ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 791.2%.

Ametek Inc follows with a EPS growth of 799.6%, and Rockwell Automat rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,213.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rockwell Automat on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $166.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Rockwell Automat have risen 23.3%. We continue to monitor Rockwell Automat for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.