Amer States Wate is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (AWR, YORW, MSEX, CWT, WTR)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Amer States Wate ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%. York Water Co is next with a forward earnings yield of 2.2%. Middlesex Water ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.4%.

Calif Water Srvc follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.6%, and Aqua America Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 2.6%.

