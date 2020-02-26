Amer States Wate is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (AWR, MSEX, YORW, CWT, AWK)
Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Amer States Wate ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.9%. Middlesex Water is next with a an earnings yield of 2.1%. York Water Co ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.2%.
Calif Water Srvc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.5%, and American Water W rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.
