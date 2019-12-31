Amer States Wate is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (AWR, YORW, CWT, WTR, ARTNA)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Amer States Wate ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.10. York Water Co is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.07. Calif Water Srvc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.

Aqua America Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.05, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

