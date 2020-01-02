Amer Software-A is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (AMSWA, NUAN, VRNT, CDNS, CTXS)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Amer Software-A ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.5%. Nuance Communica is next with a future earnings growth of 4.5%. Verint Systems ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.7%.

Cadence Design follows with a future earnings growth of 8.6%, and Citrix Systems rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 9.7%.

