Amer Natl Insur is Among the Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (ANAT, AIG, L, HMN, NGHC)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Amer Natl Insur ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.59. Following is American Interna with a a price to book ratio of 0.75. Loews Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.91.

Horace Mann Educ follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.27, and National General rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.54.

