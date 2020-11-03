Amer Finl Group Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.05%

Amer Finl Group (NYSE:AFG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $83.16 to a high of $84.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $83.24 on volume of 218,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Amer Finl Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $115.03 and the current low of $83.16 and are currently at $84.25 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

