Amer Finl Group is Among the Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (AFG, HIG, KMPR, L, AIZ)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Amer Finl Group ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.3%. Hartford Finl Sv is next with a future earnings growth of 7.7%. Kemper Corp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.8%.

Loews Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 10.2%, and Assurant Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 12.1%.

