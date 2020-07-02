Amer Finl Group is Among the Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (AFG, ANAT, AIZ, HMN, HIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Amer Finl Group ranks highest with a FCF per share of $19.31. Amer Natl Insur is next with a FCF per share of $17.53. Assurant Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $8.52.

Horace Mann Educ follows with a FCF per share of $6.20, and Hartford Finl Sv rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.32.

