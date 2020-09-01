Amer Equity Invt has the Highest Sales Growth in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (AEL, TRUP, PFG, PRI, CNO)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest sales growth.

Amer Equity Invt ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,723.6%. Trupanion Inc is next with a sales growth of 2,892.0%. Principal Finl ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,370.9%.

Primerica Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,119.2%, and Cno Financial Gr rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 783.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Trupanion Inc on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Trupanion Inc have risen 54.5%. We continue to monitor Trupanion Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.