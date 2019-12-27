Amer Equity Invt is Among the Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Highest Beta (AEL, CIA, TRUP, LNC, PRI)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Amer Equity Invt ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Citizens Inc is next with a a beta of 1.4. Trupanion Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Lincoln Natl Crp follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Primerica Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Trupanion Inc on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Trupanion Inc have risen 52.0%. We continue to monitor Trupanion Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.