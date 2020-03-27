Amer Equity Invt is Among the Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Highest Beta (AEL, CIA, LNC, PRI, MET)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Amer Equity Invt ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Citizens Inc is next with a a beta of 1.4. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Primerica Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Metlife Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

