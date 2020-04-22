Amer Eagle Outf Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (AEO)

Amer Eagle Outf shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 13.3% to $7.23. Approximately 5.9 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 5.5 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amer Eagle Outf have traded between a low of $6.62 and a high of $24.30 and are now at $7.23, which is 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.