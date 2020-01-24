Amer Axle & Mfg has the Best Relative Performance in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (AXL , GNTX , DAN , BWA , TEN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Amer Axle & Mfg (NYSE:AXL ) ranks first with a gain of 1.93%; Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX ) ranks second with a gain of 1.78%; and Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN ) ranks third with a gain of 0.90%.

Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA ) follows with a gain of 0.67% and Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.50%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tenneco Inc on January 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.67. Since that call, shares of Tenneco Inc have fallen 5.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.