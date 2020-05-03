Amer Axle & Mfg Falls 5.88% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Amer Axle & Mfg (NYSE:AXL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.92 to a high of $6.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.95 on volume of 689,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Amer Axle & Mfg. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Amer Axle & Mfg in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Amer Axle & Mfg has traded in a range of $5.77 to $16.43 and is now at $6.38, 11% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.