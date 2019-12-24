Amer Axle & Mfg Falls 1.03% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Amer Axle & Mfg (NYSE:AXL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.57 to a high of $10.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.58 on volume of 80,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amer Axle & Mfg have traded between a low of $5.86 and a high of $17.20 and are now at $10.59, which is 81% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

