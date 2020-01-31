Amc Networks-A has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Broadcasting Industry (AMCX, DISCA, DISCK, GTN, ETM)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest sales growth.
Amc Networks-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 181.6%. Following is Discovery Comm-A with a sales growth of 578.7%. Discovery Comm-C ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 578.7%.
Gray Television follows with a sales growth of 864.8%, and Entercom Comm-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 2,756.5%.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Amc Networks-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Amc Networks-A in search of a potential trend change.
