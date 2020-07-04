Amc Networks-A has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Broadcasting Industry (AMCX, DISCA, DISCK, SBGI, EVC)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Amc Networks-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.71. Following is Discovery Comm-A with a FCF per share of $3.89. Discovery Comm-C ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.89.
Sinclair Broad-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.48, and Entravision Co-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.21.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Entravision Co-A on March 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.42. Since that call, shares of Entravision Co-A have fallen 56.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share amc networks-a discovery comm-a discovery comm-c sinclair broad-a entravision co-a