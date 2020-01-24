Amc Networks-A Falls 1.47% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Amc Networks-A (NASDAQ:AMCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.94 to a high of $38.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.78 on volume of 331,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Amc Networks-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.60 and a high of $68.42 and are now at $37.40, 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 0.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

