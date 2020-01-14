Amc Networks-A is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (AMCX, EVC, SBGI, NXST, GTN)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Amc Networks-A ranks highest with a ROE of 37,526.8%. Entravision Co-A is next with a ROE of 6,511.2%. Sinclair Broad-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,106.4%.
Nexstar Media-A follows with a ROE of 3,715.4%, and Gray Television rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,630.4%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gray Television on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Gray Television have risen 21.9%. We continue to monitor Gray Television for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest return on equity amc networks-a entravision co-a sinclair broad-a nexstar media-a gray television