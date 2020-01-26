Amc Networks-A is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (AMCX, SALM, SGA, ETM, TGNA)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Amc Networks-A ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 19.2%. Following is Salem Media Grou with a an earnings yield of 14.7%. Saga Comm-Cl A ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 12.8%.
Entercom Comm-A follows with a an earnings yield of 11.9%, and Tegna Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 8.0%.
