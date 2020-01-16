Amc Entertainmen has the Best Relative Performance in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (AMC , LYV , CNK , FOXA , FOX )

We looked at the Movies & Entertainment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC ) ranks first with a gain of 5.84%; Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV ) ranks second with a gain of 2.26%; and Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK ) ranks third with a gain of 1.33%.

Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA ) follows with a gain of 0.59% and Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.44%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amc Entertainmen on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.23. Since that call, shares of Amc Entertainmen have fallen 33.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.