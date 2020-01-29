MySmarTrend
Amc Entertainmen has the Best Relative Performance in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (AMC , WWE , IMAX , LYV , DIS )

Written on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 4:28am
By James Quinn

We looked at the Movies & Entertainment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC ) ranks first with a gain of 4.09%; World Wrestlin-A (NYSE:WWE ) ranks second with a gain of 2.23%; and Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX ) ranks third with a gain of 2.15%.

Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV ) follows with a gain of 1.68% and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.63%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amc Entertainmen and will alert subscribers who have AMC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

