Amc Entertainmen Falls 2.22% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.18 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amc Entertainmen on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.23. Since that call, shares of Amc Entertainmen have fallen 18.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Amc Entertainmen share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.07 and a 52-week low of $7.47 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $8.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.