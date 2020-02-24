Amazon.Com Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.44%

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,995.22 to a high of $2,039.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2,088.00 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Amazon.Com Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1586.57 and a high of $2185.10 and are now at $2003.11, 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

