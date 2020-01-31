Amazon.Com Inc Up on Heavy Volume in Possible Trend Reversal (AMZN)

The price of Amazon.Com Inc shares has climbed to $2040.64 (a 9.1% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 6.4 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Amazon.Com Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $2055.72 and a 52-week low of $1566.76 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $2037.44 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.