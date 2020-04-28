Amazon.Com Inc Falls 2.55% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2,318.89 to a high of $2,373.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2,382.00 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amazon.Com Inc have traded between a low of $1626.03 and a high of $2461.00 and are now at $2318.80, which is 43% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.