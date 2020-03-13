Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) Breaks Through Resistance at $1740.50

Shares of Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened today above their pivot of $1718.56 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $1740.50. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $1770.52 and $1822.48.

Potential upside of 0.0% exists for Amazon.Com Inc, based on a current level of $0.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $1876.88. Amazon.Com Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $1850.69 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $1949.79.

Amazon.Com Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $2185.10 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 0.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amazon.Com Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1,996.51. Since that call, shares of Amazon.Com Inc have fallen 16.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.