Amazon.Com Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (AMZN, EXPE, SFLY, LVNTA, NTRI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Amazon.Com Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $13.50. Expedia Inc is next with a FCF per share of $7.18. Shutterfly Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.10.

Liberty Ventur-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.12, and Nutrisystem Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.23.

