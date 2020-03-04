Amazon.Com Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (AMZN, EXPE, OSTK, W, LE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Amazon.Com Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $400.80. Expedia Inc is next with a sales per share of $68.31. Overstock.Com ranks third highest with a sales per share of $68.01.

Wayfair Inc- A follows with a sales per share of $58.92, and Lands' End Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $43.85.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lands' End Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lands' End Inc in search of a potential trend change.