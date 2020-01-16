Amazon.Com Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (AMZN, NFLX, LE, FLWS, TRIP)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Amazon.Com Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 65.73. Following is Netflix Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 65.22. Lands' End Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.37.

1-800-Flowers-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.12, and Tripadvisor Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.71.

