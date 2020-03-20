Altria Group Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.94%

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.59 to a high of $36.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.00 on volume of 9.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Altria Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.88 and a 52-week low of $34.38 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $34.56 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 1.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Altria Group Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.74. Since that call, shares of Altria Group Inc have fallen 22.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.