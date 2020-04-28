Altria Group Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.44%

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.57 to a high of $41.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.72 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Altria Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.99 and a 52-week low of $30.95 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $40.80 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Altria Group Inc and will alert subscribers who have MO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.