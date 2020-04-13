Altria Group Inc (MO) Breaks Through Resistance at $40.68

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $40.70 today and have reached the first resistance level of $40.68. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $40.92 and $41.14.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has potential upside of 72.9% based on a current price of $40.52 and analysts' consensus price target of $70.07. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.24 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Altria Group Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.95 and a high of $57.11 and are now at $40.52, 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Altria Group Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Altria Group Inc in search of a potential trend change.