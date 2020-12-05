Altria Group Inc (MO) Breaks Through Resistance at $36.73

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $36.30 today and have reached the first resistance level of $36.73. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $37.10 and $37.90.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has potential upside of 90.1% based on a current price of $36.87 and analysts' consensus price target of $70.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.57 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $44.54.

Over the past year, Altria Group Inc has traded in a range of $30.95 to $53.09 and is now at $36.87, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

