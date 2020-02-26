Altria Group Inc (MO) Approaches New Downside Target of $41.95

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $42.42 today and has reached the first level of support at $42.03. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $41.95 and $41.48 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Altria Group Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.30 and a high of $57.88 and are now at $42.26, 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 0.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

Altria Group Inc has overhead space with shares priced $42.26, or 39.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $70.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $47.58 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $48.82.

