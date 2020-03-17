Altria Group Inc (MO) Approaches New Downside Target of $37.80

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $39.29 today and have reached the first support level of $38.73. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $37.80 and $36.31.

Altria Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.88 and a 52-week low of $34.38 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $39.49 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has potential upside of 77.4% based on a current price of $39.49 and analysts' consensus price target of $70.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.16 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.83.

