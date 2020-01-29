Altria Group Inc has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Tobacco Industry (MO, VGR, PM, XXII, UVV)
Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Altria Group Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.4 million. Following is Vector Group Ltd with a an RPE of $915,000. Philip Morris In ranks third highest with a an RPE of $367,000.
22nd Century Group Inc follows with a an RPE of $311,000, and Universal Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $87,000.
