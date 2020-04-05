Altisource Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 27.65%

Altisource (NYSE:RESI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.72 to a high of $8.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 27.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.73 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Altisourcehas traded in a range of $8.20 to $13.28 and are now at $8.36. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

