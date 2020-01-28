MySmarTrend
Altisource has the Highest Beta in the Residential REITs Industry (RESI, BRG, IRT, ACC, UMH)

Written on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 2:27am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Altisource ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Bluerock Residen is next with a a beta of 1.0. Independence Rea ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

American Campus follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Umh Properties I rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Umh Properties I on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Umh Properties I have risen 22.3%. We continue to monitor Umh Properties I for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

