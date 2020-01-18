Altisource is Among the Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (RESI, UMH, BRG, AMH, ACC)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Altisource ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,311.8%. Following is Umh Properties I with a ROE of -1,954.2%. Bluerock Residen ranks third lowest with a ROE of -282.7%.
American Homes-A follows with a ROE of -38.9%, and American Campus rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 175.4%.
