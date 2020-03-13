Altisource is Among the Companies in the Residential REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RESI , AMH , UMH , ELS , IRT )

Below are the top five companies in the Residential REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Altisource (NYSE:RESI ) ranks first with a loss of 2.26%; American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH ) ranks second with a loss of 3.84%; and Umh Properties I (NYSE:UMH ) ranks third with a loss of 5.78%.

Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS ) follows with a loss of 7.11% and Independence Rea (NYSE:IRT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 7.17%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Altisource and will alert subscribers who have RESI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.