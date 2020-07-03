Alteryx Inc has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Application Software Industry (AYX, GWRE, PEGA, CRM, ULTI)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Alteryx Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 361.9%. Guidewire Softwa is next with a EBITDA growth of 348.4%. Pegasystems Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 310.4%.

Salesforce.Com follows with a EBITDA growth of 272.6%, and Ultimate Softwar rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 241.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ultimate Softwar on December 31st, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $244.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Ultimate Softwar have risen 35.4%. We continue to monitor Ultimate Softwar for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.