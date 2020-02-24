Alphabet Inc-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.82%

Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,406.79 to a high of $1,432.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,478.49 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Alphabet Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1530.74 and a 52-week low of $1027.03 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $1424.86 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.