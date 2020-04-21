Alphabet Inc-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.56%

Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,224.26 to a high of $1,250.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,238.20 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alphabet Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have GOOGL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alphabet Inc-A have traded between a low of $1008.87 and a high of $1530.74 and are now at $1218.36, which is 21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.89% lower over the past week, respectively.