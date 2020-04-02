Alphabet Inc-A Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc-A's stock is up 0.3% to $1427.93 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 1.3 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alphabet Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have GOOGL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Alphabet Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1500.58 and a 52-week low of $1027.03 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $1436.84 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.